Earlier this week, word got out that Samsung was going to launch a version of the 6.2-inch Galaxy S8 Plus with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of onboard storage. That’s a big jump compared to the normal version of the phone, which will have 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. However, the Galaxy S8 Plus with the bump in specs is currently only supposed to be sold in Samsung’s home country of South Korea, along with China.

Today, there’s some new hope that the upgraded version of the Galaxy S8 Plus might go on sale outside those two countries. According to the Korea-based media outlet Yonhap News, Samsung will reportedly consider expanding the sales of this model, but it will depend on the market’s demand for it. In other words, if sales are high enough in South Korea and China, we might actually get a chance to buy this Galaxy S8 Plus phone for ourselves.

The price for this version of the phone has not been confirmed by Samsung, but according to ETNews it will cost 1,155,000 won in South Korea, or just over $1,000. That high of a price could be a potential barrier for its sales, but honestly, a lot of people will be attracted to the model just for the 128 GB of storage alone. The same report claims that Samsung will offer a free Galaxy DeX Station dock with the phone’s pre-orders. That makes sense, as the increase in memory and storage for this Galaxy S8 Plus model will allow the phone to perform better when connected to that dock, working in its desktop PC mode.

If the Galaxy S8 Plus with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage were to be sold in the US, would you buy it? What price would you consider to be reasonable for such a product? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!