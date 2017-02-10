

Let’s get down to the brass tax. There are two main components to hooking up with someone. You have to find some place to go to meet people. Then you have to find someone that wants to do the dirty with you. There are no apps that can guarantee a hookup. However, there are some that can get the two main components out of the way. That way you can focus on your follow through. Here are the best apps for hookups and getting laid. Please note, none of these apps (or us) can help you with your game. You’ll have to do that part yourself. Now let’s get it on.

Eventbrite is a local events app. It helps you find things to do that are in your general area. You can also do things like buy tickets or otherwise RVSP to events you want to go to. It also comes with Android Pay support, Android Wear support, and comes with tons of information. This is a great way to see events near you. It also helps that going out and doing things helps you meet new people. Being at an event you both enjoy is an excellent ice breaker that can lead to fun activities later. It's not a bad way to get out of the house, meet some people, and if you're lucky, it can start a good path to getting laid.

Bumble is a dating app. It skews toward women. Essentially what it does is work like any other matchmaking app. Except the onus is on the woman to decide who she wants to talk to. There's something to be said about being lined up and chosen like a puppy at the pet store for guys, but otherwise the app works fairly well. The app also has different rules depending on whether or not the matchmaking is heterosexual or same sex. It's a reasonably reliable way to meet people for women, although men are going to have a tougher time finding people since they can't initiate anything. Still, it's a fun little challenge and it could lead to you getting laid.

Blendr is a mix between a dating app and a location-based people meeting app. How it works is that the app pays attention to where you are. It'll show you people's profiles based on whether or not you pass by them during the course of your average day. Like most, the app has its flaws and its pay walls aren't very appealing. It does have a ton of people using the service so it shouldn't be too difficult to find people who aren't bots. There are bots, though, so keep that in mind. It works pretty well and it's a good way to find people while doing stuff over the course of your average day.

Coffee Meets Bagel is a cute little dating app aimed at professionals. Every day at noon you'll be fed a short list of people near you that match your basic likes and dislikes. You can choose to engage with them or let them go as you see fit. The app is reminiscent of Tinder, except it goes a bit further and helps break the ice with preselected questions and a bit of a different selection process. Like Bumble, men will have to be wait to be selected and contacted before anything. It also has different rules for the LGBT community. It can be rough for guys,, but otherwise the app works fine. Like most, it has pay walls for certain activities if you feel like paying for it.

Down Dating is kind of like Tinder and CMB put together. Every day, you'll be given a pre-selected list of people near you. You can pick and choose which ones you like and which ones you don't. When a mutual attraction hits, you're given a chat room to talk further. It uses a double-anonymity system where you can like someone and they won't know unless you like them back. This helps keep the parity between the genders. The app has its issues and many aren't happy with the in-app purchase structure of the app. Still, it's worth a shot.

Facebook is an excellent app for getting laid. It can do a lot of stuff. You can view local events that you and your friends are interested in. That makes it a good for meeting people. Once you meet people, friend them on Facebook and then use Facebook Messenger to talk to them. You have the benefit of knowing their identity fairly quickly and while their apps are bloated, at least Facebook's apps are free. There are tons of dating sites and hook up apps out there. Most of them still don't have as high of a success rate as being introduced to new people through your friends. The tools are there if you choose to use them.

happn is an interesting geolocation app. It works by tracking your GPS as you go about your day. The app then shows you who you crossed paths with over the course of your average day. It also keeps a counter of how many times you pass that person over longer periods of time. Like most, you can express interest which is hidden unless it is reciprocated. When mutual attraction happens, you'll be allowed to chat. The app does let people pay to skirt the rules a bit. However, it is a fun little way to see if you bump into anyone over the course of your day and strike up some conversation.

Google Maps is probably the best way to find stuff around you. Local bars, concert halls, clubs, and other entertainment is yours at the tap of a button. You can then begin your journey across town to meet people the old fashioned way at places you might actually like. Google Maps won't show you eligible singles in your area, obviously, but it can help you go to places where there might be some. Worst case, things go badly, you embarrass yourself, and you have a map to get you the hell out of dodge as quickly as possible. Either way, it's a win-win.

Nearify is another app that can help you find places to go. It supports over 200 cities all over the world and includes all kinds of events. You can also share events, get notifications so you don't miss anything, and more. The setup is rather complex and over time the app learns what kind of stuff you like. It's a great way to get out and meet new people. Once you make it to one of these events, the world is your oyster when it comes to meeting new people. The app is entirely free if you want to give it a shot.

Tinder is the app that made getting laid on the Internet fun. Most people have used or at least heard of Tinder before. For those who don't know, the app shows you people in your general vicinity. You swipe one way if you like what you see and swipe the other way if you don't. You receive notifications when a mutual attraction is found. Then you start a conversation. It labels itself as a dating and friendship app. However, people have been using it for getting laid for years now. It has a Tinder Plus which costs money and provides a few extra features. It's otherwise free to download.

If we missed any great apps for getting laid, tell us about them in the comments! To see our complete list of best app lists, click here.