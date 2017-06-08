

The Internet has changed the way that we view news. Instead of having a TV producer or a newspaper editor determine the most important stuff for us and then buying into their product, we are now free to roam the waves of the Web to find the news that matters most to us. There are a ton of sites out there that deliver the news and keeping track of them all can be hard to do. In this list, we’ll talk about the best news apps for Android to help you stay organized, stay in the loop, and find the news you want. We want to avoid promoting any specific news outlet. Thus, most of these news apps allow you to source multiple places at once!

Feedly Price: Free Feedly is one of the most popular news apps out there. It's an RSS reader. That means you can pull from a variety of sites and sources. The goal is to build your own news network from places that you trust. It comes with integration with Facebook, IFTTT, Twitter, Evernote, OneNote, Pinterest, LinkedIn, and others. Additionally, you can access your feed on your mobile phone or on your computer with their website. It's a rock solid option. The app and service is totally free to use as well.

Flipboard Price: Free Flipboard is another one of the more popular news apps. It works a lot like Feedly. You can create a custom feed with your favorite news sources, sites, and other places. Flipboard differs from Feedly by being a little more flashy. It includes fun animations, large images, and a UI that gives it the appearance of a digital magazine. It also has additional features for things like discovery. It's a rock solid app. You can get it and use it for free.

Google App Price: Free The Google app is an excellent source of news. The app provides you with a decent feed. You can see things like the weather, news articles related to your interests, and other useful information. Google's voice search is there as is Google Assistant. Between all of those things, there isn't much that this app can't do. The only downside is the app uses your search history to determine your interests. Thus, if you search for something you don't really care about for some reason, the app will think you like it. It's fixable, but it can be annoying as well. The app and all of its services are free.

Inoreader Price: Free Inoreader is one of the up and coming news apps. It works a lot like Feedly. You get a news reader that you can customize to your tastes. It includes 28 pre-made topics for those who don't want to dig and find their own sources. The app features offline support, a decent selection of topics, and it'll track what you read. It's not as in-depth as something like Feedly. However, it's a good alternative for those who don't want to do as much work setting their feed up. It's completely free to use.

News Republic Price: Free / $2.99 per year News Republic fancies itself as the cure for infobesity. It's a news aggregate app. It sources news from over 2,500 news sources and growing. You tell the app the kinds of stuff you like to read. The app then uses its sources to give you a feed of news that isn't as fatiguing to your brain as many others. The app also includes trending news, a daily digest to show you the biggest news of the day, and you can customize your experience as you go. It takes a while to learn your tastes. However, it's one of the great news apps once it does. It's free to use or you can subscribe for $2.99 per year to remove ads.

Pocket Price: Free / $4.99 per month / $44.99 per year Pocket is one of the more unique news apps. It doesn't offer content. However, it will save whatever content you happen to stumble across during your day. You'll no doubt find something on Twitter or Facebook or in a chat that you can't read right now. You can stuff that into Pocket and then come back to read it later. It has offline support, a decent reading experience, and some discovery features as well. Power users can sign up for the subscription. It offers unlimited storage, a tag system to help stay organized, text-to-speech article reading, and additional features for PC.

Podcast and Radio Addict Price: Free Podcast and Radio addict is a good all-in-one solution for news apps. It is a combination of an RSS reader and a podcast app. It boasts a collection of 450,000 podcasts. Additionally, you can subscribe to almost any news source that you like. The app supports podcast playlists, categorically organized news feeds, Chromecast support, and even support for YouTube and Twitch channels. There are better podcast apps and there are better RSS apps. However, nothing does a combination of the two better than this one.

Reddit Price: Free Reddit bills itself as the front page of the Internet. That's at least mostly true. Most trending news items end up somewhere on Reddit. You can subscribe to subreddits that let you see various interests. You can find a subreddit for virtually anything from fashion to tech, Android to iOS, and everything between. The official app is good enough at its job. It doesn't have many power user features. However, it nails the basic experience very well. The community can be a little vapid sometimes. However, overall, it's one of the better news apps and communities.

Twitter Price: Free Twitter is arguably the best social media platform for news. It's one of only a few platforms that still show posts in chronological order. Thus, it'll show you what's happening right now. It has hashtags, trending topics, and some other discovery features. You simply follow the sources you like. Your feed will then show their latest posts. Some people there are really not great. It's also prime territory for click baiting and rage baiting. However, those who can read between the lines can find the latest good stuff faster than most other places.

Your local news apps Price: Free (usually) Your local news apps are usually not half bad. They focus more on things happening around your community. It's easy to get lost in the worldwide news. Sometimes we lose track of what's happening in our own cities. Generally, these apps are simple. They just show the news and sometimes even the weather. On top of TV stations, many cities will have local newspapers with apps as well. For instance, the Columbus Dispatch has its own app. Sometimes these apps are great. Sometimes they're not. However, it's worth looking into. Your local news is important too.

Bonus: Android Authority app Price: Free Here comes a little shameless self promotion! We do have an official app. It's also a pretty nice app if we do say so ourselves. It's a good place to check out the latest tech news around the world of Android. That includes reviews, news, best lists, op-eds, and whatever else our team happens to cook up. The interface uses Material Design. In addition, it links to our podcast, our YouTube channel, and more. It's free to use with no in-app purchases.

