

Web browsers are one of the most important apps on any device. Having the right features and performance while browsing the web can literally change your entire experience. Finding the right one can be difficult because there are so many options and the face of the web is changing all the time. Let’s take a look at the best Android browsers of 2016 (so far)!

[Price: Free]

Brave Browser and Link Bubble are two browsers by Brave Software that made huge splashes in 2016. Brave Browser is a Chromium-based browser that comes with built-in ad block. You can also use it to keep sites from tracking your movements across the web. Of course, those features can be turned off as well if you need to. Otherwise, it’s a fairly lightweight browser. Link Bubble opens browser links in a little bubble that you can see and access in any app or even your home screen. They’re both free apps and good places to start when looking for Android browsers.



[Price: Free / $4.54]

Chromer is one of the more unique Android browsers out there. It actually doesn’t function quite like a browser, but more as a launcher for Chrome Custom Tabs. It hijacks web links and then opens them in a standalone Chrome Custom Tab for quick and easy browsing. You’ll need to have Google Chrome installed for full functionality, but this is a great way to force apps to use Chrome Custom Tabs if they choose not to use them (looking at you, Facebook). It’s a free download and you can pay for the pro version if you’d like.



[Price: Free]

Dolphin Browser has seen a lot of success on Android and it’s easy to see why. It has always been a fan favorite and it has a competent set of features to match, including theming, flash support, ad-block, incognito mode, and some tertiary features like gesture controls. There is also add-on and extension support if you need that. A lot of people swear by Dolphin Browser and it covers all the bases in order to be considered one of the best out there. It’s definitely one of the best Android browsers.



[Price: Free]

Firefox browser has come a long way since it was first introduced on mobile and is now one of the most solid Android browsers. It was quickly become one of the must-have browsers and has an impressive set of features to back it up. Some of the features include desktop syncing (bookmarks, history, etc), privacy features, easy-to-use bookmarks, quick sharing, Chromecast support, and you’ll have access to some add-ons to improve the browsing experience. It’s a powerful Android web browser and it’s completely free to use. If you want to see the newest features sooner, you can also check out the beta version of Firefox.

Check out more apps by Mozilla!



[Price: Free]

Flynx by InfiKen Labs has come a long way since its inception and has earned itself a spot on the list. This unique browser works in a floating window as opposed to a full screen mode which allows for quick web browsing without really leaving the app that you’re using. When you click links, they open a little bubble on the side of the screen and the page will load in the background until you decide to click the bubble to read it yourself. It also comes with a few other features, such as night mode. It’s something different in the Android browsers space, but it’s worth a look.

Check out more InfiKen Labs apps here!



See also: Pick up these awesome FREE Android apps!

[Price: Free]

Ghostery is probably best known for its browser extensions for Firefox and Google Chrome. The extension allows you to block website trackers and it also lets you see what trackers are being used. Ghostery Browser puts all of this functionality into a browser so you can get the same thing on mobile. Admittedly, the browser itself is a little barebones in terms of other features but it gets the job done and has at least the basic stuff like bookmarks. It’s not one of the most popular Android browsers, but it’s a pretty good one.



[Price: Free]

Of course we give the obligatory nod to the most popular browser on Android and that’s Chrome browser. Many people have this pre-installed on their devices and opt to just keep using it which is a perfectly reasonable thing to do. It features desktop syncing with Google Chrome on desktop along with the latest Material Design, unlimited browsing tabs, deeper integration with Android, and plenty of other features for both basic browsing and power users. You can even get in on the beta version and dev channel version if you want to see what’s coming up sooner on Chrome.

Check out more of Google’s apps here!



[Price: Free / $3.89]

Naked Browser by Feverish Development may look simple but it’s no joke. It foregoes most features that you’ll find in these others in favor of pure speed. Of course, there are some sacrifices that need to be made and the developers make as many sacrifices as possible with an admirable lack of repentance. The sites will load quickly and the UI is functional, but if you want something beautiful then you’ll have to look elsewhere. This is a great browser for those who don’t need (or want) a lot of features and for those who are rocking older devices.



[Price: Free]

Opera Browser has been one of the mainstays when it comes to Android web browsers. It has been frequently updated over the years to bring all kinds of new features. Some of them include a Speed Dial where you can save your favorite sites quickly, some data saving features, and a decent interface that works well on phones as well as tablets. Their Opera Mini Browser expands on the data savings features while still providing a decent web browsing experience if you want to go that route. On top of that, you can also try out the latest features that Opera is testing by using Opera Browser beta and, of course, Opera Mini beta. All four of them are extremely capable browsers.

Check out more of Opera’s apps here!



[Price: Free]

Last on our list is the venerable UC Browser. This is one of the most popular browsers on the Google Play Store and one of the few that targets people outside of the United States which is surprisingly refreshing. It comes with a bunch of features, including ad-block, data compression, night mode, and gesture control. There are also some unique features, like Facebook mode which magically increases browsing speeds while on Facebook. It’s completely free to use and rocks a 4.5 rating on the Google Play Store with over seven million reviews to date. That’s impressive!

Check out more apps from UCWeb Inc!



Related best app lists:

If we missed any great Android browsers, tell us about them in the comments! To see our complete list of best app lists, click here.