ITV

Last year, the BBC and ITV announced that they would be bringing British television to the US through what is called BritBox. Well, today’s the day, folks – BritBox is finally here, and for $6.99 a month, you can stream British shows right across the pond. Sort of.

See also: 10 best video streaming apps and video streaming services for Android

I moved to the US eight years ago from the UK and have since given up finding a cheap (preferably free) and convenient way to watch all the shows I used to love and watch. That’s why last year’s announcement of BritBox was particularly exciting for me. If you’re in a similar situation or if you’re just very fond of British TV, you’d be happy to learn that BritBox is finally here. But don’t get too excited just yet because it’s just missing a lot of the essential shows that you might have been waiting for.

BritBox is a brand-new streaming service from the BBC and ITV, and they claim this is the “biggest streaming collection of British TV” for American audience. For just $6.99 a month, it’s certainly attractive in terms of its subscription fee when compared to other services like Netflix, but there’s a reason why.

BritBox may be the largest collection of British TV in the US, but everything is relative, isn’t it? Not only are you limited to select British shows, the ones that are available for streaming are simply meh. There are classic soap operas like EastEnders and Emmerdale, as well as British icons such as The Office and the ingenious Miss Marple, but that’s really about it. I, for one, am disappointed that shows like Top Gear, The Graham Norton Show, Weakest Link, or Doctor Who are nowhere to be found.

I, for one, am disappointed that shows like Top Gear, The Graham Norton Show, Weakest Link, or Doctor Who are nowhere to be found.

You can start a 7-day free trial by signing up on the official website, but all in all, paying a little bit more for Netflix – where they’ve recently added more British shows and films – might be a wiser option. If you want to stream BritBox on your Android device, simply click the button below to download it from the Play Store:

Are you going to be signing up for BritBox? Where do you watch your British TV shows? Let us know by leaving a comment below!