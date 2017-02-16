Sprint and T-Mobile have been offering unlimited data plans for quite some time, but AT&T seems to take competition more seriously when it comes from Verizon. Then Big Red surprised us by launching an unlimited data plan this weekend, after years of telling us we simply didn’t need such a thing. A few days pass by and we are now seeing AT&T finally caving in, becoming the last of the four major carriers in the USA to offer a dedicated unlimited data plan. Now, the carrier previously offered an unlimited data plan, though it was only available for DIRECTV or U-verse subscribers.

David Christopher, Chief Marketing Officer of the AT&T Entertainment Group, says:

We’re offering unlimited entertainment on the nation’s best data network where and when you want to enjoy more of what you love.

What does this unlimited data plan entail? Subscribers will get unlimited talk, text and data for the base price of $60 a month, plus access fees per device and other usual charges (such as taxes). As always, there are some restrictions. Just like Verizon, AT&T may begin throttling users after 22 GB of data use in a billing cycle.

Customers also get the now-usual unlimited calls to Canada and Mexico, as well as free roaming (as long as usage outside the USA doesn’t exceed 50% of your total consumption).

We are glad to see all carriers finally bring back unlimited plans. It’s one less thing to worry about in a monthly basis, right?

Those interested can head over to AT&T’s website to learn more about the new unlimited plan. Who is signing up?