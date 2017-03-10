Shutterstock

I am personally a huge fan of AT&T’s GoPhone plans, and they just got even better: now AT&T is offering an “unlimited” plan for $60 a month and 6GB for just $40 a month, both with AutoPay.

See also: AT&T begins to roll out Stream Saver video throttling feature

Starting today, AT&T will offer add an “unlimited” option for all GoPhone prepaid plan users amidst the unlimited data war that’s going on in the US right now. I put quotation marks around the word because the carrier specifies that it will “temporarily slow data on a line during a plan cycle after 22GB of usage during periods of network congestion.” So while it isn’t truly unlimited full-speed LTE data, it’s a considerable increase from the old $60 plan which gave you 8GB of high-speed data. The normal price for this plan will be $65, but if you sign up for AutoPay, it will come out to be just $60.

I put quotation marks around the word because the carrier specifies that it will “temporarily slow data on a line during a plan cycle after 22GB of usage during periods of network congestion.”

The company has also decided to make some changes to one of its current plans, now offering 6GB of high-speed data for just $40 after AutoPay. The regular price is $45, and this will seemingly replace the current $45 plan which gives you 4GB of high-speed data. Both of these plans will feature rollover data, meaning any unused high-speed data will be carried over for one plan term.

The best thing about AT&T’s plans ­– at least for me – is that you get unlimited calling and texting as well as data allowance in Mexico and Canada for select plans. I travel to Canada frequently, and the ability to go from AT&T to Rogers without having to buy or swap out my SIM card is extremely convenient. So if you visit those countries often, that’s something to consider.

AT&T offers Multi-Line discounts if you’re looking to add family members to any of the GoPhone plans, and according to the carrier, you could save up $600 a year, depending on your plan and the number of lines added. And for those looking to buy a phone to go along with one of these plans, phones like the Samsung Galaxy Express 3 or the LG Phoenix 2 are currently discounted $20 for a limited time.

It looks as though AT&T hasn’t yet updated their website to reflect the changes at the time of this article’s publication, but my guess is it will be updated later today.

It looks as though AT&T hasn’t yet updated their website to reflect the changes at the time of this article’s publication, but my guess is it will be updated later today. You can visit their website to learn more about the new plans when they’re available.

Which plan are you on? Do AT&T’s GoPhone plans sound appealing to you? Let us know by leaving a comment below!