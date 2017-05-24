In a press event in New Delhi, ASUS announced the launch of Zenfone Live (ZB501KL) in India. First unveiled in February this year, the highlight of the Zenfone Live is its hardware-optimized, real-time beautification features – which come in handy given the growing trend of live streaming with Facebook Live and other social media services.
Apart from a BeautyLive app that aims to make you look rad in real-time, the smartphone also boasts of dual MEMS microphone that reduces background noise and enhances voice pickup – a useful feature for livestreaming enthusiasts.
Live-streaming is currently the darling of the social media space, praised by ‘thought leaders’ and ‘gurus’ alike as the next phase of evolution via social networks. With the advent of live streaming capabilities on almost all social media platforms, we realized that our customers needed a smartphone which would enable them to ace their live casts. ASUS ZenFone Live is a result of a stellar combination of innovative technology, consumer feedback, and latest trends.
– Peter Chang, Region Head – South Asia & Country Manager, ASUS India
ASUS Zenfone Live (ZB501KL) Specifications
- Operating System: Android 6.0 Marshmallow with ASUS ZenUI 3.0
- Display: 5-inch HD (1280 x 720) IPS LCD | 2.5D contoured glass
- Processor: 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 Quad-Core Processor
- RAM: 2GB LPDDR3
- Internal storage: 16 GB; expandable up to 128 GB with microSD card
- Front Camera: 5 MP | 82˚ wide view angle | f/2.2 aperture | LED flash
- Rear Camera: 13 MP | f/2.0 aperture | 5p lens | LED flash
- Battery: 2650 mAh
- Dimensions: 141.18 x 71.74 x 7.95 mm
- Weight: 120 grams
Priced at ₹9,999 ($155), the ASUS Zenfone Live comes in three color variants – Shimmer Gold, Rose Pink, and Navy Black – and will be available across online and offline retailers.
While I’m not a big fan of seeing ‘your skin smoothed and blemishes removed in real time’, some more self-conscious, livestreaming enthusiasts might like the idea of it. What do you think of the Zenfone Live, and would you like to pick one up? Let us know in the comments.