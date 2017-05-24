In a press event in New Delhi, ASUS announced the launch of Zenfone Live (ZB501KL) in India. First unveiled in February this year, the highlight of the Zenfone Live is its hardware-optimized, real-time beautification features – which come in handy given the growing trend of live streaming with Facebook Live and other social media services.

Apart from a BeautyLive app that aims to make you look rad in real-time, the smartphone also boasts of dual MEMS microphone that reduces background noise and enhances voice pickup – a useful feature for livestreaming enthusiasts.

Live-streaming is currently the darling of the social media space, praised by ‘thought leaders’ and ‘gurus’ alike as the next phase of evolution via social networks. With the advent of live streaming capabilities on almost all social media platforms, we realized that our customers needed a smartphone which would enable them to ace their live casts. ASUS ZenFone Live is a result of a stellar combination of innovative technology, consumer feedback, and latest trends. – Peter Chang, Region Head – South Asia & Country Manager, ASUS India

ASUS Zenfone Live (ZB501KL) Specifications

Operating System: Android 6.0 Marshmallow with ASUS ZenUI 3.0

Display: 5-inch HD (1280 x 720) IPS LCD | 2.5D contoured glass

Processor: 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 Quad-Core Processor

RAM: 2GB LPDDR3

Internal storage: 16 GB; expandable up to 128 GB with microSD card

Front Camera: 5 MP | 82˚ wide view angle | f/2.2 aperture | LED flash

Rear Camera: 13 MP | f/2.0 aperture | 5p lens | LED flash

Battery: 2650 mAh

Dimensions: 141.18 x 71.74 x 7.95 mm

Weight: 120 grams

Priced at ₹9,999 ($155), the ASUS Zenfone Live comes in three color variants – Shimmer Gold, Rose Pink, and Navy Black – and will be available across online and offline retailers.

While I’m not a big fan of seeing ‘your skin smoothed and blemishes removed in real time’, some more self-conscious, livestreaming enthusiasts might like the idea of it. What do you think of the Zenfone Live, and would you like to pick one up? Let us know in the comments.