We live in an age where more and more people are using their smartphones to launch live streaming videos of themselves to social networks like Facebook and Twitter. Today, ASUS said the newly announced Zenfone Live will cater to that crowd by including an app that is designed to make live streaming videos of their owners look even better.

The app, called BeautyLive, works with both the 13MP rear camera and the 5MP front-facing camera on the ZenFone Live. The software is designed to take a live streaming video of a person and automatically smooth that person’s skin and get rid of any blemishes in real time. The app also uses the phone’s microphones to automatically detect and eliminate background noise in any live streaming video.

In addition, the phone’s front camera includes larger 1.4μm pixels to capture more light, along with a soft light LED flash and an 82-degree wide angle lens so it can capture more of a scene when the live streaming video is enabled.

The rest of the hardware specs for the ASUS Zenfone Live are not quite as impressive sounding. It has a 5-inch display and uses Android 6.0 Marshmallow (yes, its yet another new phone that doesn’t have Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box). The listing for the phone says it uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor but there are no other details on the specific version or its clock speed. It has 2GB of RAM and either 16GB or 32GB of on-board storage, as well as a 2,650mAh battery.

Pricing and a release date have yet to be revealed for the ASUS Zenfone Live. There’s also no other word on if the phone’s BeautyLive app will become available for other Android phones. We will keep you up to date when the phone goes on sale and what its actual price will be like. In the meantime, would you want to buy a phone that included a way to make your live streaming videos look and sound better? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!