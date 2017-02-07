ASUS has launched the ZenFone 3s Max today in India. The new handset, sequel to the ZenFone 3 Max, is available in black and gold color variants from offline and online channels for ₹14,999 (~$222).

ASUS released the ZenFone 3 Max only three months ago in India but says it has expanded the series following the “overwhelming response” of that device.

One of the main draws of the ZenFone 3 Max was its battery capacity, which came in at 4,100 mAh. Likewise, the ZenFone 3s Max is set to deliver in this area with its 5,000 mAh capacity battery, which ASUS claims can provide “up to 38 days of 4G standby time, 28 hours of 3G talktime, and 25 hours of Web browsing.”

The ZenFone 3s Max also comes with all of the benefits of Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box, as well as a HD display with 75 percent screen-to-body ratio and fingerprint scanner.

We’ve already had the opportunity to put the device through its paces in our full ZenFone 3s Max review — find out if it’s the right device for you at the link or check out its Flipkart listing here.