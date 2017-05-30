The ZenPad 3S 8.0 is a slight upgrade from last year’s model while the two new 10-inch tablets bring familiar midrange specs.

Computex is usually an important venue for Asus: the Taiwanese electronics company usually unveils its latest smartphones, tablets, and laptops at this IT tradeshow held in Taipei. While this year, Asus hasn’t shown us any new ZenFones, the company did unveil – rather quietly – three new tablets. The ZenPad 3S 8.0, as the name suggests, is a slightly updated version of last year’s ZenPad 3 8.0, and the two new ZenPad 10 tablets offer purely midrange specs in two different screen resolutions.

ZenPad 3S 8.0

The processor sees a slight bump from Snapdragon 650 to Snapdragon 652 this year, and the same goes for the cameras.

The 8-incher should look and sound familiar: indeed, the S moniker implies that this year’s ZenPad is only a slight upgrade from last year’s model. It sports the same Quad HD IPS display and a 4,680 mAh battery. The processor sees a slight bump from Snapdragon 650 to Snapdragon 652 this year, and the same goes for the cameras. The front-facing camera is now 5 megapixels, and on the back, we now have a 13-megapixel camera. The tablet will run Android Nougat right out of the box and will be available in two configurations: 32GB of internal storage with 3GB of RAM or 64GB of internal storage with 4GB of RAM. Pricing and availability haven’t been released yet.

ZenPad 10 Z301ML and Z301MFL

The two new 10-inch tablets from Asus are rather mediocre. Although they might do well if the price is right, specs-wise, there is nothing surprising here. The Z301ML model features an HD display, an 18Wh battery, and a quad-core MediaTek processor clocked at 1.3GHz. You also have a 5-megapixel camera and a 2-megapixel camera on the front and on the back back respectively. It’ll be available in three configurations: 2GB of RAM with 16GB of internal storage or 3GB of RAM with either 32GB or 64GB of internal storage.

The Z301MFL variant is essentially the same tablet except it has a FHD screen.

The Z301MFL variant is essentially the same tablet except it has a FHD screen and a quad-core MediaTek processor clocked at 1.45GHz. Both versions will run Android Nougat right out of the box and will come in Royal Blue, Pearl White, and Quartz Gray. Again, their pricing and availability have not been released yet.

