In a press release, ASUS has announced the availability of VoLTE support for the Zenfone 3 series of smartphones. The update will be rolled out via a FOTA update.

The VoLTE support is rolling out for following the devices launched in 2016:

Zenfone 3 Deluxe 5.7″ ZS570KL

Zenfone 3 5.2” ZE520KL

Zenfone 3 5.5” ZE552KL

Zenfone 3 Laser ZC551KL

Zenfone 3 Max 5.2″ ZC520TL

Zenfone 3 Max 5.5” ZC553KL

Zenfone 3S Max 5.2″ ZC521TL

Besides the Zenfone 3 range, ASUS has also rolled out VoLTE support for few other older smartphones. These include Zenfone Max ZC550KL, Zenfone 2 Laser ZE550KL, and Zenfone Go 5.0 LTE ZB500KL.

The company has also shared that VoLTE support will also be offered on Zenfone 3 Ultra (ZU680KL) as well as Zenfone Selfie (ZD551KL) soon.