ASUS continues to launch multiple variants of devices in every series – now launching Zenfone Go 5.5 (ZB552KL) in India.

The mid-range smartphone features a 5.5-inch HD display. Also, Zenfone Go 5.5 sports a physical rear key that allows users to adjust the volume and click those selfies with absolute ease.

We have always ensured that we empower our customers with products that perfectly fuse technologically advanced specs and a classy, sophisticated design. With the immense success of our previous versions of Zenfone Go, it was befitting that we expand this range to meet with the copious demand. We are sure that this smartphone will help our users across the country live digital lives. – Peter Chang, Region Head – South Asia & Country Manager, ASUS India

Zenfone Go 5.5 (ZB552KL) Specifications

Operating System: Android Marshmallow with ZenUI 3.0

Display: 5.5-inch HD (720p) IPS | 500nits brightness | Bluelight Filter for Eye Care

Processor: Qualcomm 8916 (quad core) | Adreno 306 GPU

RAM: 2 GB

Internal Storage: 16 GB; expandable up to 128 GB with microSD card

Front Camera: 5MP | f/2.0 aperture

Rear Camera: 13MP | f/2.0 aperture | Dual-LED real tone flash

Battery: 3,000mAh

Weight: 168 g

Priced at ₹8,499 ($132), Zenfone Go 5.5 is available exclusively on Amazon India in two color variants – Charcoal Black and Sheer Gold. What are your thoughts on this latest Zenfone? Tell us in the comments!