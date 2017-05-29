If you love playing racing games on your Android device, we have some good news. Gameloft will soon release the Asphalt Street Storm Racing game, which revolves around drag racing.

You’re going to take on other racers in different cities across the globe, challenging them for their pink slips. There are single races available as well as multiplayer mode, where you take on three other players in real-time PvP clashes.

You can collect and race different vehicles ranging from old-school muscle cars to high-powered sports cars. To improve your chances of winning, you can pimp them out with a bunch of different customization options including turbo, supercharger, nitro system, and nitro canister, just to name a few. Check out the game’s trailer below.

There’s no word on exactly when Asphalt Street Storm Racing will be released, but you can already pre-register on the official website. If you do, you’ll get some in-game rewards when the game goes live. You can earn 10 points for registering and another five for sharing the game on Facebook. This is a team effort and once the total number of points exceeds a certain target, rewards are unlocked. Check out the reward details below:

200,000 points: Race Decal

400,000 points: 25 Boosts

600,000 points: $25,000 in-game currency

800,000 points: 250 Diamonds

If you’re looking for a new racing game to play, Asphalt Street Storm Racing just might be up your alley. Pre-register via the button below to get notified as soon as it is released.