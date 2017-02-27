Microsoft may offer their own mobile operating system, but that doesn’t mean they don’t dabble in the Android apps space themselves. From OneNote to Word and Excel, Microsoft arguably produces some of the highest quality productivity apps on the market. So what happens when the same company decides to create a launcher? Something quite beautiful indeed.

If you haven’t heard of Arrow Launcher, it’s a custom Android launcher centered around simplicity and quick information access. You can have Bing set a new wallpaper for you daily, and the feature-rich ‘recent’ window shows all the latest content produced by your device. From recent photos to texts and calls, you can get all your up-to date information in one place, which is something which sets the launcher apart from many other options on the market.

The app has just been updated to version 3.0, which brings quite a number of improvements, both visually and behind the scenes. The company says that the new version uses 15% less battery and 20% less memory than the previous version, and manages to be 10% faster at the same time. You can now decide for yourself if you want to use vertical or horizontal scrolling for your apps page, and the new utility page allows you to pin individual cards as whole pages, filling the empty space on your home screens to whatever extent you like.

This is a pretty big update, so you might want to give Arrow Launcher a shot if you haven’t in awhile. Head to the Play Store link below to try it out!