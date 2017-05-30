The Essential phone, the new handset from Android creator Andy Rubin, is finally here. The news arrived via The Verge earlier today, which provided a number of key details about the upcoming device.

The handset features a near bezel-less display that hugs the central front-facing camera at the top of the device face (similar to the front camera setup shown in a recent LG patent.) It has something iPhone 5-like in its physical appearance, with similar sides and corners, though you may notice a lack of branding on the rear of unit — and a unique sensor setup. The essential is made from a combination of titanium and ceramic which should make it pretty durable.

In terms of the Essential phone’s specs, inside you’ll find a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor with Adreno 540 GPU, 4 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of internal storage space. Meanwhile, the display comes in at 5.71-inches, with a 19:10 aspect ratio and 2560 x 1312 pixel resolution (almost QHD) with Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

There’s an 8 MP front-facing camera with 4K recording and on the back is a dual 13 MP camera setup with f/1.85, similar to the Huawei P9. The battery comes in at 3,040 mAh and the handset will feature USB Type-C, but it won’t house a 3.5 mm headphone jack (though it will come with an adapter in the box). Other details include a fingerprint scanner and NFC.

The Essential will also make use of modular functionality, with a couple of accessories available at launch: a 360-degree camera and a charging dock. These connect to the device via metal pins, and further accessories are said to follow after the device launch.

We still don’t know when exactly the Essential phone will go on sale, but the starting price as been confirmed at $699. The handset will be released in the US initially, but we’re still waiting on wider price and availability details.

That’s all we’ve got on Rubin’s phone right now, though we’ll have more in the coming weeks. What are your thoughts on it so far? Let us know in the comments.

This story is breaking and will be updated soon…