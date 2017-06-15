Andy Rubin has made plenty of headlines in recent months with the announcement of his new Essential Phone. The Android creator’s new device is a highly anticipated product, and fans are clambering for details regarding its release. It was recently revealed that the handset would be a Sprint exclusive in the US, and we now know that Telus will be its lone seller in Canada.

Telus made the announcement in a press release earlier today, stating that the handset would be available online and in-store this summer. The Essential Phone is up for pre-registration at telus.com/essential already, so you can sign up for updates on the device’s availability, and it can be pre-ordered from the end of July.

In a statement, Andy Rubin said: “We selected Telus as our preferred carrier partner in Canada due to our strong alignment on the importance of continuous innovation and support for consumer choice […] we look forward to delighting Canadians with our premium crafted materials and powerful components.”

The handset features a 5.71-inch near-bezel-less display with 2560 x 1312 resolution and 19:10 aspect ratio, Snapdragon 835 chipset, 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage space. It also houses a dual-13 MP rear camera, 8 MP front camera, 3040 mAh battery and is built in titanium and ceramic frame — said to be more durable than typical Android phones.

Price details haven’t yet been announced, but it will go on sale for 699 USD in the US. For more on the Essential Phone, hit the link.