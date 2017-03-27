Andy Rubin, the co-creator of Android, has finally revealed that he and his company Essential are working on a new smartphone, confirming previous rumors about its plans. Rubin used his Twitter account to post a image image of the phone, which shows it will have a bezel-less design.

Aside from the bezel-less design, the image shows a button on the right side that may or may not be a power or volume control. The phone doesn’t appear to have any sort of front-facing camera on the top of the device, but it’s possible that the camera sensor could be on the bottom bezel of the phone, just like the Xiaomi Mi MIX. Not much else can be confirmed about the phone from this teaser. Rubin’s Twitter message simply stated, “I’m really excited about how this is shaping up. Eager to get it in more people’s hands…”

I’m really excited about how this is shaping up. Eager to get it in more people’s hands… pic.twitter.com/LRzQCFSKTm — Andy Rubin (@Arubin) March 27, 2017

Previous rumors about the phone did state it would have an edge-to-edge display. They also said that it would have a way to gain new hardware features over time via a magnetic proprietary connector that will serve both as a battery charging port as well as a way for first and third parties to add hardware accessories that will connect to this phone. It’s possible this could be a way for the phone to add features like a front-facing camera, among others.

Last week, unconfirmed reports claims that Essential had hit a speed bump, as Softbank reportedly pulled out of its plans to invest in Rubin’s company. However, based on Rubin’s new Twitter post, it looks like development of Essential’s smartphone is continuing, and may be released in the very near future.