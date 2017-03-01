In order to expand Android Pay in the US, Google has to get as many banks as possible on board. The company has been doing a great job so far, as its popular mobile payment service works with hundreds of banks already.

According to the Android Pay support page, this number has recently increased. The payment service now works with 31 additional US banks, which brings the total number to over 600. You can see the list of the newly added participating banks below.

Alcoa Pittsburgh Federal Credit Union

America’s First FCU (Visa)

Bank of American Fork

Bank of Eastman/Magnolia State Bank

Bank of Washington

Carolina FCU

Central National Bank

Citizens Commerce National Bank

Community Financial Credit Union

Credit Union of Colorado

Day Air Credit Union, Inc.

First Command Bank

First State Bank of Colorado

Fort Worth Community Credit Union

Heartland Bank and Trust Company

IU Credit Union

Lewiston State Bank

Marquette Bank

NBT La Grange

NorthCountry Federal CU

Peoples Bank

Plus4 Credit Union

PrimeSouth Bank

Publix Employees Federal Credit Union

Service 1st Federal Credit Union

Southern Michigan Bank & Trust

Texas Bank and Trust

The Farmers & Merchants State Bank

The Hometown Bank of Alabama

Town & Country Bank and Trust Co.

TTCU The Credit Union

If your bank is on the list, you can now finally start using Google’s mobile payment service. It allows you to make purchases at retailers that have NFC compliant terminals with your smartphone as well as with the recently announced LG Watch Sport and Watch Style smartwatches.