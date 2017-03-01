In order to expand Android Pay in the US, Google has to get as many banks as possible on board. The company has been doing a great job so far, as its popular mobile payment service works with hundreds of banks already.
According to the Android Pay support page, this number has recently increased. The payment service now works with 31 additional US banks, which brings the total number to over 600. You can see the list of the newly added participating banks below.
- Alcoa Pittsburgh Federal Credit Union
- America’s First FCU (Visa)
- Bank of American Fork
- Bank of Eastman/Magnolia State Bank
- Bank of Washington
- Carolina FCU
- Central National Bank
- Citizens Commerce National Bank
- Community Financial Credit Union
- Credit Union of Colorado
- Day Air Credit Union, Inc.
- First Command Bank
- First State Bank of Colorado
- Fort Worth Community Credit Union
- Heartland Bank and Trust Company
- IU Credit Union
- Lewiston State Bank
- Marquette Bank
- NBT La Grange
- NorthCountry Federal CU
- Peoples Bank
- Plus4 Credit Union
- PrimeSouth Bank
- Publix Employees Federal Credit Union
- Service 1st Federal Credit Union
- Southern Michigan Bank & Trust
- Texas Bank and Trust
- The Farmers & Merchants State Bank
- The Hometown Bank of Alabama
- Town & Country Bank and Trust Co.
- TTCU The Credit Union
If your bank is on the list, you can now finally start using Google’s mobile payment service. It allows you to make purchases at retailers that have NFC compliant terminals with your smartphone as well as with the recently announced LG Watch Sport and Watch Style smartwatches.