by Scott Adam GordonJanuary 12, 2017
Android Pay support has rolled out to a further 46 banks and credit unions. The newly participating banks can be viewed on the Android Pay website alongside the now more than 200 savings companies on Google’s list.

Despite the healthy influx of new “S” banks in this round, we’re still waiting on the likes of Santander, Simple and Schwab. Check out the newcomers below.

  1. Alaska USA Federal Credit Union
  2. Avidia Bank
  3. BankIowa
  4. BankLiberty
  5. BankWest
  6. Bell Bank
  7. Bremer Bank
  8. Bridgehampton National Bank
  9. Bridgeview Bank Group
  10. Central Pacific Bank
  11. Chesterfield FCU
  12. Denmark State Bank
  13. Fifth Third Bank
  14. Firefighters First Credit Union
  15. First State Bank
  16. Freedom National Bank
  17. Freedom of Maryland Federal Credit Union
  18. Greenfield Banking Company
  19. HomeStar Bank & Financial Services
  20. Indiana State University FCU
  21. Kemba Financial CU
  22. L & N Federal Credit Union
  23. Lafayette Federal Credit Union
  24. Lake Trust Federal Credit Union
  25. Lawson Bank
  26. Lee Bank
  27. Malvern National Bank
  28. Marblehead Bank
  29. MIT Federal Credit Union
  30. Norwood Bank
  31. Peach State Bank & Trust
  32. Pioneer Bank
  33. River City Bank
  34. Rockland Trust
  35. Roundbank
  36. Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution
  37. Schneider Community Credit Union
  38. Scottrade Bank
  39. Securityplus FCU
  40. Service Credit Union
  41. SF Police CU
  42. Sun East Federal Credit Union
  43. The Peoples Federal Credit Union
  44. University Credit Union – Maine
  45. US Employees FCU
  46. Wanigas CU

Is your bank supported yet? Let us know in the comments!

