Android Pay support has rolled out to a further 46 banks and credit unions. The newly participating banks can be viewed on the Android Pay website alongside the now more than 200 savings companies on Google’s list.

Despite the healthy influx of new “S” banks in this round, we’re still waiting on the likes of Santander, Simple and Schwab. Check out the newcomers below.

Alaska USA Federal Credit Union Avidia Bank BankIowa BankLiberty BankWest Bell Bank Bremer Bank Bridgehampton National Bank Bridgeview Bank Group Central Pacific Bank Chesterfield FCU Denmark State Bank Fifth Third Bank Firefighters First Credit Union First State Bank Freedom National Bank Freedom of Maryland Federal Credit Union Greenfield Banking Company HomeStar Bank & Financial Services Indiana State University FCU Kemba Financial CU L & N Federal Credit Union Lafayette Federal Credit Union Lake Trust Federal Credit Union Lawson Bank Lee Bank Malvern National Bank Marblehead Bank MIT Federal Credit Union Norwood Bank Peach State Bank & Trust Pioneer Bank River City Bank Rockland Trust Roundbank Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution Schneider Community Credit Union Scottrade Bank Securityplus FCU Service Credit Union SF Police CU Sun East Federal Credit Union The Peoples Federal Credit Union University Credit Union – Maine US Employees FCU Wanigas CU

