In the few short years that Android Pay has been around, it’s been adding banks and credit unions at a rapid pace. Last week we told you that it added another 24 institutions and brought the total number up to 996. And now it’s time to break out the party hats and confetti because it just passed 1,000! Today, Google updated the support page for Android Pay with 16 more financial institutions. That pushes the total up to 1,012.

The updated list now includes the following banks and credit unions:

Chevron Federal Credit Union

Collins State Bank

Diebold Federal Credit Union

DuGood Federal Credit Union

First Federal Bank

First State Bank of Mendota

Hawthorn Bank

Litchfield National Bank

Pentagon Federal Credit Union

People’s Choice Federal Credit Union

Peoples Bank

Progressive Savings Bank

Sidney Federal Credit Union

TBK Bank

Vacationland Federal Credit Union

Washington Financial Bank

It seems that here in the US it’s harder to find a bank that doesn’t support Android Pay than ones that do. That’s a great development for contactless payments, but it isn’t the case in the rest of the world. Android Pay has rolled out to UK, Canada, Ireland, Poland, Singapore, Australia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Belgium, Japan, Russia, and New Zealand, but not every bank is on board. In the UK, the biggest holdout might be Barclays in the UK. The massive bank has been pushing its own payment system while other big names like RBC and TD Bank in Canada support Apple Pay but not Android Pay.

If you’d like to see the full list of banks that support Android Pay, you can head to the site here.

Do you use Android Pay or a competing service like Samsung Pay? Let us know down in the comments about your experiences with contactless payments.