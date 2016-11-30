I bring good news and bad news for all the Kiwis out there. The good news is that you can now use Android Pay to make purchases at locations like BurgerFuel and McDonald’s. The bad news is that only one specific card is supported by it.

Google just announced that Android Pay will be finally making its way to New Zealand. This means that as long as you have an unrooted, NFC-enabled Android device running Android 4.4 or higher, you will be able to create virtual cards just by downloading the Android Pay app. All you have to do is wake up and unlock your phone, hold the back of the device against the contactless payment terminal, and voila, your transaction is completed. No need to open up the actual app.

According to Google, its contactless payment system is already accepted in participating locations that are equipped with contactless terminals. These include BP, Domino’s, BurgerFuel, McDonald’s, Spark, Vodafone, The Warehouse, Torpedo 7, and more. Just like Apple Pay and Samsung Pay, you can store your gift cards and loyalty cards on Android Pay as well. To see the full list of stores that support the app, visit Android Pay’s official website for New Zealand.

However, there is a catch. Unfortunately, for now, Google’s payment system in New Zealand supports only one type of card, and that is the BNZ Flexi Debit Visa card.

Although the company hasn’t specified whether or not it would be adding more support and when that would be, we will be sure you keep you updated. In the meantime, if you are a merchant looking to use Google’s contactless payment service, you can visit the Android Pay Merchant Help Centre. And for online merchants and developers, here is the Android Pay API website.

For those in New Zealand, are you disappointed about the limited support? How often do you use Android Pay or Samsung Pay? Let us know by leaving a comment down below!