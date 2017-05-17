



Google just released Android O developer preview 2 at I/O 2017, and there is already a boat-load of new content to pour through. And while a lot of the new features come in the form of new developer APIs and code support, there’s one big thing Google forgot to mention in the keynote.

They changed the emojis. Again.

These new emojis have a much more 3D aspect to them than the previous iteration, and look much more similar to something from iOS or Facebook. Whether you’re happy about the change or not is up to personal preference of course, and we would love to hear your thoughts in the comments below.

If you want to take a look, we’ve compiled a gallery of every new emoji Google is pushing with this update, so let us know what you think!