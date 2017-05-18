During the keynote yesterday, Google has shared some great news regarding Android O: When compared to Nougat, the new version of the operating system will allow devices to reboot twice as fast. It’s true, you probably don’t reboot your smartphone on a regular basis. But you can’t get around it from time to time, as it is required when you receive a software update, for example. Some handsets do take quite some time to reboot, so speeding up the process is definitely something users will welcome with open arms. However, the company didn’t explain in detail the changes it made to achieve this.

The second thing Google shared is that application performance will be improved with Android O. The company said that apps will work twice as fast but, again, did not specify exactly how it has managed to make this a reality.

One example provided during the presentation was Google Sheets, which saw its performance more than double on Android O. It’s not clear how Google measured this performance bump, but even if the noticeable improvement is smaller in real life use, it’s still welcome.

So to sum up, Android O is going to be a lot faster when compared with Nougat. Despite the fact that you don’t reboot your device each and every day, speeding things up in this department is still a welcomed addition. However, making apps work faster is something that probably gets more people excited about, right?