Earlier today, Google released the fourth and final Android O developer preview for Pixel and Nexus devices. We still don’t have an official codename for Android 8.0, but that’s not stopping the company from introducing a new Easter egg to this new dev preview.

Traditionally, Google includes fun little Easter eggs in each version of Android that have something to do with that Android version’s codename. For instance, Android Lollipop’s Easter egg featured a Flappy Bird-esque mini game that had you avoiding giant Lollipop trees, while Android Jelly Bean’s Easter egg brought us the much-loved BeanFlinger game.

In the fourth Android O developer preview, tapping on the Android version multiple times in your settings menu will still bring up that pretty orange “O” logo that we’ve seen in the past. Keep tapping on that “O” logo, then long-press it. You’ll then be presented with an all-new Easter egg: a floating octopus!

Your little octopus friend will float around over a dark blue background, and you can even drag his head around and see his body stretch in different ways. Check out the video below to see it in action:

Have fun with your new octopus friend!

Have you installed the fourth Android O preview yet? Let us know how you’re liking it in the comments.