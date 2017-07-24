Google has just released the fourth and final Android O developer preview for Nexus and Pixel devices.

In a new blog post, Google says Developer Preview 4 is a “release candidate”, which means it should be stable enough for both developers and early adopters alike. It includes final system behaviors, a ton of bug fixes and performance improvements, as well as the final APIs that have been available since the third developer preview.

If you happen to own a Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel C, Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, or Nexus Player, you can flash the update manually on your device using the links found here. If you’d rather wait for the OTA, devices enrolled in the Android Beta Program should receive their updates over the next couple days.

Once we get the chance to test out this preview, we’ll be sure to let you know if we find any changes or notable new features.

See also: Android O team talks Project Treble, blob emoji, themes, and more Android O team talks Project Treble, blob emoji, themes, and more

Google is still putting the finishing touches on Android 8.0, which is expected to roll out to devices sometime in the next month or so. We’re also still waiting for Google to announce an official name for the next major version of Android, though most of our readers seem to think it will be called Android Oreo.