Less than a month after Google released the second developer preview for Android O, the company has now made the third developer preview available for owners of selected Nexus and Pixel devices. Factory images can be downloaded immediately, but members of the Android Beta Program also have the option to wait until the over-the-air update rolls out.

See also: Everything new in Android O: features and changes

Google says this latest preview version, which has the build number of OPP3.170518.006, is meant for early adopters and is available for daily use, development, and compatibility testing. Do keep in mind that you’ll still likely run into a number of bugs and performance issues, such as inconsistent battery life and app force closes. You can check out the list of known bugs in this beta version at the source link below.

This release has the final APIs for Android O as well as the official SDK developer tools. The image downloads for the Android O Developer Preview 3 release are below:

Keep in mind that if you do decide to flash your device with these factory images, you won’t automatically get future Android O beta or final releases via OTA updates.

If you need some help flashing this Android O preview on your Nexus or Pixel device, check out our guide here.