Update: Also as expected, the Android O beta build is now rolling out to those devices on the beta program, with the version number of OPP2.170420.017.

Original story: As expected, Google has just launched its Android O Beta Program for eligible Pixel and Nexus devices as part of Google I/O 2017. This will allow owners of those products a way to get preview versions of the upcoming next Android operating system.

See also: Everything new in Android O

Only six devices can officially sign up for the Android O Beta Program: the Google Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones, the Pixel C tablet, the Nexus Player set-top box, and the Nexus 6P and 5X phones. If you own one of those devices, you can sign up for the program and it will get over-the-air updates to the latest beta version of Android O.

At the time of this post, there’s no word on when the first beta downloads for Android O will actually start, but we will post an update when the beta is actually released. If you particiated in the Android N Beta Program, you will not automatically get the Android O beta; you will still need to sign up at the link below to participate.

In the meantime, are you going to join the Android O Beta program? Let us know what you plan to do in the comments!