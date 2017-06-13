With well over a million apps to choose from in the Google Play Store, Android device owners understandably find it hard sometimes to locate the best apps for their phone or tablet. Today, Google announced a makeover of the Editors’ Choice section of the Play Store, with the new Android Excellence collections for apps and games.

The Android Excellence collections will, according to Google, offer a way for phone and tablet owners to find “incredible user experiences on Android”. These apps and games all have features like great design, technical performance, localization, and device optimization. These collections will be refreshed every three months in the Play Store.

Here’s a quick look at the apps in the debut Android Excellence Collection:

The first group of games in the Android Excellence Collection include:

These collections of apps and games will be included in the Editors’ Choice section of the Google Play Store, which will stick around to offer curated reviews from Google’s editorial team.