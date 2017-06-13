With well over a million apps to choose from in the Google Play Store, Android device owners understandably find it hard sometimes to locate the best apps for their phone or tablet. Today, Google announced a makeover of the Editors’ Choice section of the Play Store, with the new Android Excellence collections for apps and games.
The Android Excellence collections will, according to Google, offer a way for phone and tablet owners to find “incredible user experiences on Android”. These apps and games all have features like great design, technical performance, localization, and device optimization. These collections will be refreshed every three months in the Play Store.
Here’s a quick look at the apps in the debut Android Excellence Collection:
- AliExpress by Alibaba Mobile
- B&H Photo Video by B&H Photo Video
- Citymapper by Citymapper Limited
- Drivvo by Drivvo
- drupe by drupe
- Evernote by Evernote Corporation
- HotelTonight by HotelTonight
- Kitchen Stories by Kitchen Stories
- Komoot by komoot GmbH
- Lifesum by Lifesum
- Memrise by Memrise
- Pocket by Read It Later
- Runtastic Running & Fitness by Runtastic
- Skyscanner by Skyscanner Ltd
- Sleep as Android by Urbandroid Team
- Vivino by Vivino
The first group of games in the Android Excellence Collection include:
- After the End Forsaken Destiny by NEXON M Inc.
- CATS: Crash Arena Turbo Stars by ZeptoLab
- Golf Clash by Playdemic
- Hitman GO Square Enix Ltd
- Horizon Chase by Aquiris Game Studio S.A
- Kill Shot Bravo by Hothead Games
- Lineage Red Knights by NCSOFT Corporation
- Nonstop Knight by flaregames
- PAC-MAN 256 – Endless Maze by Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe
- Pictionary by Etermax
- Reigns by DevolverDigital
- Riptide GP: Renegade by Vector Unit
- Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes by Electronic Arts
- Titan Brawl by Omnidrone
- Toca Blocks by Toca Boca
- Transformers: Forged to Fight by Kabam
These collections of apps and games will be included in the Editors’ Choice section of the Google Play Store, which will stick around to offer curated reviews from Google’s editorial team.