It seems like Android 7.0 Nougat was just announced, but we are already getting close to the time when Google will likely announce the next major version of its mobile OS at its Google I/O conference in May. Today, a new report claims Google is working on some new smart assistive features for Android that may or may not end up in that next big update.

Copy Less will help cut down on the amount of copying/pasting from one app to another

According to a report on VentureBeat, using an unnamed source, the company is developing a feature called Copy Less. It’s supposed to help cut down the act of copying and pasting content from one app to another. The story cites an example of this feature in the form of an online text chat between two people about where to go for dinner. One person notices a good review of a restaurant in Yelp and types in “it’s at” in the messaging app. The Copy Less feature would then reportedly kick in and automatically paste the address of that restaurant, which can be sent to the friend. The story said it is unclear if Copy Less would be added to Google’s Gboard keyboard or within Android itself.

The same story says that Google is working on other smart messaging features, including one where if you type in an address, Android would recognize it as such. You see, if someone sends you an address in Google’s Android Messages app, you’d need to copy and paste that address into Google Maps if you want to navigate there. But Google is supposedly working on a feature that will turn that address into a link that will take you right to Maps.

Finally, the report claims that new finger gestures are being developed for Android that could enable special shortcuts. One example would be if a person were to use their finger on a smartphone screen to draw the letter “C”. Android would then recognize that as a command to bring up the list of that user’s contacts. It’s worth noting that Huawei has already added similar gesture commands in some of its Android phones, including the Mate 9.

Keep in mind that this report has not been officially confirmed by Google, so it should be taken with an appropriate grain of salt at this stage. Even if the report is accurate, it’s also possible that Google could delay, or cancel completely, some or all of these features. In any case, we should learn a lot more about the next version of Android on May 17 on the first day of Google’s 2017 I/O conference.