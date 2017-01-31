Update #2 (1/31): According to According to a few lucky users around the web , it looks like Google has just begun rolling out Android 7.1.2 Nougat beta to those enrolled in the Android Beta Program. And remember, this update is only for Pixel, Pixel XL, Nexus Player, Pixel C and Nexus 5X owners at this time. The Nexus 6P build is coming “soon.” It’s also worth noting that the update appears to be weighing in at a hefty 827.9MB, which is quite large for an incremental beta build. Reddit Have you received your OTA yet?

Update #1 (1/30): Google has just posted the Android 7.1.2 Public Beta images for the Pixel, Pixel XL, Nexus Player and Pixel C. If you’re not keen on updating via the Android Beta Program, you can download and flash the images at the link attached below. Google has just posted the Android 7.1.2 Public Beta images for the Pixel, Pixel XL, Nexus Player and Pixel C. If you’re not keen on updating via the Android Beta Program, you can download and flash the images at the link attached below. Download the images here

Google has just officially announced Android 7.1.2 Nougat, and will begin rolling out the public beta build starting today!

Android 7.1.2 beta will roll out to Pixel, Pixel XL, Nexus 5X, Nexus Player and Pixel C devices who are enrolled in the Android Beta Program starting today, while the company says the Nexus 6P will get the update “soon.”

Of course, you probably shouldn’t expect a ton of new features to come along with this new update. Android 7.1.2 will be an incremental maintenance release focused on refinements, which will include a number of bug fixes, optimizations, and a small number of enhancements for carriers and users. That’s the only description Google gave for this new version of Android, so we’ll have to wait and see what specific changes it brings.

Google says if you’d like to test out this new version of Android ASAP, you should enroll in the Android Beta Program. And like always, if you have an eligible device that’s already enrolled, your device should receive the update in the next few days. If you haven’t enrolled yet, head to this website, opt-in your eligible Android phone or tablet, and that’s it. You’ll receive an OTA in just a few hours. And if you’d rather do things the old fashioned way, you can always download and flash the update manually.

The final, consumer-ready version of 7.1.2 will be released in just a few months for all the devices listed above.