Sony’s latest version of the Xperia Concept software for the Xperia X now includes ambient display. The feature can be enabled in the display settings so that your screen will temporarily light up whenever new notifications come in. The update also includes a few other features.

After the update, the camera on the Xperia X will have a fixed brightness, irrespective of the screen’s current brightness. Sony also fixed a Bluetooth audio issue when using “OK Google” commands and corrected the tinted display problem some users experienced on the last build. A fix for the notification LED (which was failing to light up when a call was missed) is also included.

Xperia Blog

The software version is 38.3.A.0.94 and the file is about 40 MB. It’s still Android 7.1.1 and includes the January security patch. This is actually a little odd, considering Sony released the February security patch on the first day of the month, before even Google pushed it out. That update was for the Xperia X family, excluding the Xperia XA, so it’s strange the same security patch couldn’t be included here.