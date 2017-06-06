Amazon has a new strategy for getting more people to sign up for its Prime service. The online retail giant is offering those who are participating in government assistance programs the option of becoming a Prime member for $5.99 per month — a $5 discount from the usual $10.99 per month price.

For now, only those with a valid Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card qualify for the discounted membership. However, Amazon did say that customers participating in government assistance programs that do not utilize EBT cards will also be able to sign up in the future, although a more specific time frame was not given.

The membership includes Prime Video with tens of thousands of movies and TV shows, Prime Music, which offers a library of over two million songs, and Prime Photos, which allows you to store an unlimited number of pictures in the cloud. Then there’s Prime Reading described as a rotating selection of free e-books and magazines and, of course, free two-day shipping for more than 50 million products. Additionally, Prime members also have exclusive early access to select Lightning Deals.

If you’re interested in becoming a Prime member, you can visit Amazon’s website by clicking the button below.

There’s no annual commitment, so you have the option of canceling your membership at any time. Amazon is also offering a free 30-day trial, so you can try out the service before committing to pay $5.99 per month.