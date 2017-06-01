The Amazon Echo has now been out for almost two years, but it’s been missing a pretty critical feature that probably should have been available at launch: reminders.

With the new feature, you’re able to tell your personal assistant to remind you of things at certain times, and it will alert you appropriately. For example, if you need to leave the house at 3PM, you can tell your Echo to remind you and it will alert you at that time. This alert is linked to the specific Echo that you ask to remind you however, so don’t expect the Echo Dots in your other rooms to let you know when you need to leave.

Another interesting thing is that the Echo still can’t understand the difference between AM and PM. If you’re setting an alarm for 6PM, make sure you set it after 6AM, so that the echo will alert you appropriately.

The update gives the Echo support for named timers as well, so you can set multiple timers for instances such as cooking a big meal. This would also work well for having multiple people in the house that need to use the timer for different things, since you can name the timers whatever you want.

The features should be available on your Echo today in the US, and will be making their way to Germany and the UK in the next few weeks.

