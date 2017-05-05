Update: Evan “@evleaks” Blass has just posted higher-res images of the Amazon touchscreen speaker on his Twitter account. It still looks like an old TV set, but it will apparently be sold in black and white colors.

Original story: Rumors have been flying around the internet recently that claim Amazon is planning to release a new member of its Echo connected speaker family that would also include a touchscreen. Now a very tiny image of what that product may look like has been uncovered on Amazon’s site.

The image was discovered by AFTVNews, after searching through Amazon’s web servers. As you can see in both the original image and its highly magnified version, it shows a rather ugly looking box-like product that looks quite a lot like an old TV set. The render shows some kind of camera on top of the screen, while the speaker is beneath it.

We would like to hope that this image is not the final design for the Echo touchscreen speaker, but rather an old concept. However, we also have to be prepared that this may be what Amazon wants. It will be interesting to see how the company combines the Alexa-based connected speaker parts of this product to the touchscreen. It’s possible it could even run a version of Amazon’s Fire TV operating system as well.

What do you think of this alleged look at the Amazon Echo touchscreen speaker? Let us know your honest opinions in the comments!