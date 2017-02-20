A few months ago, developer Snowman announced plans to release Alto’s Odyssey, a sequel (sort of) to its popular snowboarding game Alto’s Adventure. Now the team has released the first teaser trailer for Alto’s Odyssey, along with confirming a launch time frame of “summer 2017”.

The teaser trailer shows a desert-like setting, looking very much like the first teaser artwork for the game that was posted in December 2016. The end of a trailer shows what looks like a sandboarder jumping off a hot air balloon to begin his trek on the hills of the desert.

While it’s way too early to speculate on any gameplay changes that are being put into Alto’s Odyssey, it definitely looks like this sequel is maintaining the same minimalist art style and themes of Alto’s Adventure, with snow changing to sand. So far, there is no word on which platforms will be available for the launch of Alto’s Odyssey, but we hope it launches on iOS and Android at the same time. You may remember that it took a nearly a full year for Alto’s Adventure to make its way to Android in February 2016 first launching for iOS in 2015.

Speaking of Alto’s Adventure, the game is celebrating its second anniversary by holding a quick sale. You can download and unlock the full version of the snowboarding game for just $1.99 from now until Tuesday, February 21 from the Google Play Store, down from its normal $4.99 price tag. The Android version, by the way, has seen over 20 million downloads since it launched just over a year ago.

What are your impressions of this first real look at Alto’s Odyssey? Do you hope that Snowman decides to launch this sequel on Android and iOS at the same time, or do you think we will have to wait a long time again to get the game in the Google Play Store? Let us know what you think in the comments!