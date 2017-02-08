Amazon continues to expand the reach of its popular Alexa digital assistant. Today, the company announced that its Alexa Voice Service can now be included in products that are sold specifically for the UK and Germany markets.

What does this mean? Amazon stated that products with Alexa support in both countries can now access localized languages and skills in the UK and Germany. For example, a customer in the UK with a product that can access AVS can issue commands, and hear voices, speaking in the UK version of English. That person can also access region skills for products and services such as MyTaxi, JustEat, the BBC, and more. They also can shop on the Amazon.co.uk site with their voice as well.

Amazon also announced today that Alexa support has also been added to the Logitech ZeroTouch air vent cart mount for Android phones for both the US and UK versions, with Germany to be added in the coming weeks. The ZeroTouch mount allows people to put a phone in their car and use it via a hand-free experience. Alexa skills can now be accessed with the phone and the car mount simply by waving a hand in front of the phone and then saying, “Alexa . . . ‘

The red and white versions of the Logitech ZeroTouch air vent cart mount are available now for $57.67 and $59.99, respectively. You can also get the black dashboard version of the ZeroTouch for $79.99.