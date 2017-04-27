Acer held a major press event today in New York City to show off a number of new and upcoming products. While much of the company’s announcements centered on new Windows-based laptops and desktops, it did reveal a new and interesting Android device. The Acer Holo 360 is a camera designed to make 360-degree videos and photos for VR headsets, but it can also double as an Android smartphone.

While we have seen some smartphone accessories that connect a 360-degree camera to the top of a phone, Acer claims the Holo 360 is the first such device with smartphone features that are built into the camera. During the company’s press event, executives stated that users of the Holo 360 will be able to shoot, edit and post 360-degree videos directly with the help of its touchscreen, and its Wi-Fi and 4G LTE hardware. Much was made of the fact that the device can also make phone calls as well.

Unfortunately, Acer was short on details when it came to the Holo 360. The company did not issue a press release announcing the device as part of its media event, nor was anything else about its hardware revealed. We don’t know what version of Android it uses, and we don’t have a price or release date. Based on the quick demo during the press conference, it looks like the screen on the Holo 360 is pretty small, but it looks like we have to wait to get more accurate information on that front.

In the meantime, what are your initial impressions on the Acer Holo 360? Is this a camera that’s trying too hard to be a smartphone as well? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!