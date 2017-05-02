As you may have heard, some Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus units have red tints around the screen. Even though Samsung said that this is just a matter of color calibration that can be adjusted manually, the company announced it would release an update that will allow users to fix the problem with additional color optimization settings.

The update, which has already been released in South Korea, Europe, and India, is now available to T-Mobile users in the US. According to multiple reports on Reddit, it weighs in at 138.43 MB and in addition to the color optimization settings, it also includes stability and performance improvements.

See also: Problems with the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus and how to fix them

Users are reporting that they were able to get rid of the red tint with the help of the new update, which is great news. Your mileage may vary. We still think the tint shouldn’t be present on the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus in the first place, despite Samsung claiming that it’s just a “natural variation” in displays. Nobody wants to spend a small fortune on a flagship device, turn it on, and then see that the screen is a bit reddish, right?

If you want to get rid of the red tint on your Galaxy S8’s screen, check to see if you have already received the update. Just make sure you’re connected to a Wi-Fi network before you tap on the download button.

Have you received the update for your Galaxy S8 or S8 Plus device? Did it fix the problem? Let us know in the comment section below.