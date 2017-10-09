

Welcome to the 212th edition of Android Apps Weekly! Here are the big headlines from the last week:

There is a new Humble Bundle this week. The games aren’t as popular as past bundles. However, they are still pretty decent. $1 earns you two games. Paying the average gets you four total games. A flat $5 charge gets you every game in the bundle. It’s a massive savings over what you’d pay for each game individually.

Google announced a bunch of stuff at their event on October 4th. Some of it contained some app stuff as well! For starters, Google Lens is making its debut on the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. Additionally, there were a bunch of AR stuff like stickers and VR things. Most of the new software is exclusive to the Pixel 2 phones. However, some of it may make its way to other devices someday, like Google Lens. Hit the link to learn more!

Yahoo’s security breach was much worse than we thought. Pretty much every user account was compromised. Yes, all three billion of Yahoo’s users. That’s not great news. Verizon found out about the true numbers after the purchase of Yahoo earlier this year. Literally everyone with a Yahoo account should probably change their password for good measure.

Netflix is increasing the price for North American customers. The pricing goes from $9.99 per month to $10.99 per month. Additionally, the UHD tier goes from $11.99 per month to $13.99 per month. The base plan with SD video and one continuous stream stays at $7.99 per month. Netflix says the increase is due to more original content along with other new features. The price hike is to go into effect in November, 2017.

Google shared a list of the highest quality apps and games this week. At least, the highest quality in their opinion. Some of the apps includes CastBox, Mint, Fotor, and Robinhood. The games section included titles like Asphalt 8: Airborne, Iron Marines, Skyforce Reloaded, and others. It’s actually a pretty decent list of apps and games. You can check out more by clicking the link.

Microsoft Launcher Price: Free Microsoft Launcher isn't technically new. The app was previous Arrow Launcher. Microsoft re-branded the app. The new version does come with new stuff. There is a news feed now. The app no longer supports Wunderlist. In its place is support for Microsoft's To-Do List app. It also syncs with your PC. This feature works for things like photos and Office 365 stuff. The app is in preview right now. The link takes you to a screen where you can join the beta program. It's a little jumpy, but not half bad.

Stranger Things: The Game Price: Free Stranger Things: The Game is exactly what the title says. It's a game with characters from the show. It features a delightful retro look, very simple controls, and a bit of a story line. You play as various characters of the show. Each character has their own special abilities. Your goal is to solve puzzles and progress through the story. It plays quite well. Additionally, the game is free with no in-app purchases or advertising. It's really just for promotional value, but it's still better than many free games.

Google Assistant Price: Free Google Assistant is a new app from Google. It doesn't house the actual Google Assistant. Instead, it makes Assistant accessible by clicking an icon. Incredibly, this was not possible before without some interesting tweaking. Otherwise, the app really doesn't do a whole lot. The verbiage in the Play Store suggests that it may house Google Assistant proper someday. However, for now, it's just an icon shortcut.

Batman: The Enemy Within Price: Free / $4.99 per episode / $14.99 season pass Batman: The Enemy Within is the latest game from Telltale Games. This one has the masked hero fighting crime from the likes of The Riddler, The game features the classic point-and-click style of most Telltale Games titles along with the popular comic book style graphics. The story takes place over five episodes. The first episode is included for free. The others are available for purchase as in-app purchases. The game is doing better than many of Telltale's more recent games in terms of bugs as well.

Facebook Messenger Lite Price: Free Facebook Messenger Lite isn't a new app. However, it was launched in a bunch of new countries this week. That includes a bunch of first world countries like the U.S. and others. The app is a scaled back, lightweight, and data friendly version of Facebook Messenger. It does the basics like calls and messages. There are still stickers and whatnot. However, it doesn't have a lot of those extra features that contributed to the standard app's ridiculous bloat. It's free to download and we heartily recommend it for Facebook Messenger users.

If we missed any pertinent Android apps and games news, releases, or updates, tell us about them in the comments. You can also hit me up on Twitter with suggestions if you’d like!