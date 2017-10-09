Welcome to the 212th edition of Android Apps Weekly! Here are the big headlines from the last week:
- There is a new Humble Bundle this week. The games aren’t as popular as past bundles. However, they are still pretty decent. $1 earns you two games. Paying the average gets you four total games. A flat $5 charge gets you every game in the bundle. It’s a massive savings over what you’d pay for each game individually.
- Google announced a bunch of stuff at their event on October 4th. Some of it contained some app stuff as well! For starters, Google Lens is making its debut on the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. Additionally, there were a bunch of AR stuff like stickers and VR things. Most of the new software is exclusive to the Pixel 2 phones. However, some of it may make its way to other devices someday, like Google Lens. Hit the link to learn more!
- Yahoo’s security breach was much worse than we thought. Pretty much every user account was compromised. Yes, all three billion of Yahoo’s users. That’s not great news. Verizon found out about the true numbers after the purchase of Yahoo earlier this year. Literally everyone with a Yahoo account should probably change their password for good measure.
- Netflix is increasing the price for North American customers. The pricing goes from $9.99 per month to $10.99 per month. Additionally, the UHD tier goes from $11.99 per month to $13.99 per month. The base plan with SD video and one continuous stream stays at $7.99 per month. Netflix says the increase is due to more original content along with other new features. The price hike is to go into effect in November, 2017.
- Google shared a list of the highest quality apps and games this week. At least, the highest quality in their opinion. Some of the apps includes CastBox, Mint, Fotor, and Robinhood. The games section included titles like Asphalt 8: Airborne, Iron Marines, Skyforce Reloaded, and others. It’s actually a pretty decent list of apps and games. You can check out more by clicking the link.
You can find more Android apps and games news, releases, updates, and more in this week’s newsletter by clicking here! We had a bunch of app news we just didn’t have space for here! You can sign up using the form below if you want to. Also, check out the Android Authority app for even faster news updates!
If we missed any pertinent Android apps and games news, releases, or updates, tell us about them in the comments. You can also hit me up on Twitter with suggestions if you’d like!