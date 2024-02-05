YouTube changes its mind, says an app will come to the Vision Pro after all

A few weeks ago, Netflix, YouTube, and Spotify made headlines after declining to make dedicated apps for the Apple Vision Pro. But it appears something may have happened between then and now, as YouTube says a dedicated app is coming.

In an email sent to The Verge , YouTube spokesperson Jessica Gibby spoke about the company’s plans with Apple’s new headset. “We’re excited to see Vision Pro launch and we’re supporting it by ensuring YouTube users have a great experience in Safari,” Gibby told the outlet. “We do not have any specific plans to share at this time, but can confirm that a Vision Pro app is on our roadmap.”

It’s unknown how soon a dedicated YouTube app will come to the Vision Pro. But it looks like the firm is directing people toward the web version of YouTube until the app arrives.

If you’re wondering why have a change of heart now, there are a couple of factors that may have been in play. The first factor may be related to Christian Selig launching an unofficial third-party YouTube app called Juno. Another factor could be the strong initial sales of the headset, which analyst Ming-Chi Kuo estimated Apple sold 160,000 to 180,000 units during the first pre-order weekend. This number far surpasses the 60,000 to 80,000 units that Kuo predicted Apple would produce.

While owners will have to wait for a dedicated YouTube app, the website does have a large library of VR and 360-degree content. However, this content may not be supported by the Vision Pro. Apple spokesperson Jackie Roy told The Verge:

[M]uch of this content was created for devices that do not deliver a high-quality spatial experience. In some cases, this content could also cause motion discomfort. We’ve focused our efforts on delivering the best spatial media experience possible including spatial photos and videos, Apple Immersive Video, and 3D movies available on Apple TV.

It’s currently unknown if the new Vision Pro YouTube app will support VR and 360-degree content. As for the other high-profile holdouts, it appears Netflix and Spotify are sticking to their guns so far.