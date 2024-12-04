Search results for

All search results
Best daily deals

Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.

Mobile

It's no Rewind, but YouTube Trending 2024 is here!

Creator-led franchises take center stage in this year's YouTube Global Culture & Trends Report.
By

Published on7 hours ago

YouTube on smartphone stock photo 15
Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • YouTube has released its top trending lists for 2024.
  • The roundup includes the top songs, creators, and topics from the year.
  • YouTube Trending is a data-driven report that replaced YouTube Rewind in 2020.

YouTube has released its Global Culture & Trends Report for 2024, giving us a detailed look at trending topics, top creators, and top songs of the year from across the globe. YouTube Trending replaced YouTube Rewind in 2020. Unlike Rewind’s annual montages, which were often criticized by people for being out of touch, the YouTube Trending reports focus on global and regional community trends based on YouTube data.

YouTube Trending 2024: Global highlights

The Amazing Digital Circus YouTube
Glitch/YouTube

This year’s YouTube Trending report emphasizes the rise of “digital franchises” — content that’s made by independent creators and adopted by online communities. This content, YouTube says, is becoming part of the larger pop culture phenomena, like animated series The Amazing Digital Circus and Roblox’s viral Dress to Impress game.

Besides creator-led videos, YouTube Shorts played a significant role in propelling music trends, with creators repurposing songs into relatable content.

The Paris 2024 Olympics was also super popular with YouTubers, appearing in the trending topics list for 10 of the 12 countries considered in this report.

YouTube also highlights podcasts like Club Shay Shay and games like Five Nights at Freddy’s, Minecraft, and Iron Lung as some of the top cultural influences on YouTubers and creators in 2024.

Top YouTube trends from 2024 – United States

Deadpool
20th Century Fox

“Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us” was the top song of 2024 on YouTube, while “Tommy Richman’s Million Dollar Baby” was the top song this year on YouTube Shorts.

The most trending topic on YouTube for 2024 was, unsurprisingly, the 2024 United States presidential election. Meanwhile, Mr Beast once again grabbed the top YouTube creator spot for the third year in a row.

Below are the complete lists of top YouTube trends for 2024.

Trending Topics

  • 2024 United States presidential election
  • Kendrick Lamar
  • Sean Combs Scandal
  • Jujutsu Kaisen
  • Amazing Digital Circus
  • Hazbin Hotel
  • Dress to Impress
  • Deadpool & Wolverine
  • Sabrina Carpenter
  • Helldivers 2

Top Creators

  • MrBeast
  • Stokes Twins
  • UR · Cristiano
  • CaseOh
  • Zack D. Films
  • Nick DiGiovanni
  • Jordan Matter
  • Mark Rober
  • The Trench Family
  • Camilla Araujo

Top Songs

  • Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
  • Teddy Swims – Lose Control
  • Benson Boone – Beautiful Things
  • Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy)
  • GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion – Wanna Be
  • Tommy Richman – MILLION DOLLAR BABY
  • Luis R Conriquez, Netón Vega – Si No Quieres No
  • Xavi – La Diabla
  • Future, Metro Boomin, Kendrick Lamar – Like
    That
  • Post Malone – I Had Some Help (feat. Morgan
    Wallen)

Top Songs on Shorts

  • Tommy Richman – MILLION DOLLAR BABY
  • Lay Bankz – Tell Ur Girlfriend
  • prodbycpkshawn – Pop like this Pt. 2 (Slowed)
  • Odetari – KEEP UP
  • Bobby Caldwell – What You Won’t Do for Love
  • фрози, Joyful – Bounce (I Just Wanna Dance)
  • Eternxlkz – SLAY!
  • Megan Thee Stallion – Mamushi (feat. Yuki Chiba)
  • Surf Curse – Disco
  • Steve Lacy – Static
Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com. You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.
You might like
    News
    YouTube