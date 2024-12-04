It's no Rewind, but YouTube Trending 2024 is here!

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR YouTube has released its top trending lists for 2024.

The roundup includes the top songs, creators, and topics from the year.

YouTube Trending is a data-driven report that replaced YouTube Rewind in 2020.

YouTube has released its Global Culture & Trends Report for 2024, giving us a detailed look at trending topics, top creators, and top songs of the year from across the globe. YouTube Trending replaced YouTube Rewind in 2020. Unlike Rewind’s annual montages, which were often criticized by people for being out of touch, the YouTube Trending reports focus on global and regional community trends based on YouTube data.

YouTube Trending 2024: Global highlights

Glitch/YouTube

This year’s YouTube Trending report emphasizes the rise of “digital franchises” — content that’s made by independent creators and adopted by online communities. This content, YouTube says, is becoming part of the larger pop culture phenomena, like animated series The Amazing Digital Circus and Roblox’s viral Dress to Impress game.

Besides creator-led videos, YouTube Shorts played a significant role in propelling music trends, with creators repurposing songs into relatable content.

The Paris 2024 Olympics was also super popular with YouTubers, appearing in the trending topics list for 10 of the 12 countries considered in this report.

YouTube also highlights podcasts like Club Shay Shay and games like Five Nights at Freddy’s, Minecraft, and Iron Lung as some of the top cultural influences on YouTubers and creators in 2024.

Top YouTube trends from 2024 – United States

20th Century Fox

“Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us” was the top song of 2024 on YouTube, while “Tommy Richman’s Million Dollar Baby” was the top song this year on YouTube Shorts.

The most trending topic on YouTube for 2024 was, unsurprisingly, the 2024 United States presidential election. Meanwhile, Mr Beast once again grabbed the top YouTube creator spot for the third year in a row.

Below are the complete lists of top YouTube trends for 2024.

Trending Topics

2024 United States presidential election

Kendrick Lamar

Sean Combs Scandal

Jujutsu Kaisen

Amazing Digital Circus Hazbin Hotel

Dress to Impress

Deadpool & Wolverine

Sabrina Carpenter

Helldivers 2

Top Creators

MrBeast

Stokes Twins

UR · Cristiano

CaseOh

Zack D. Films Nick DiGiovanni

Jordan Matter

Mark Rober

The Trench Family

Camilla Araujo

Top Songs

Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

Teddy Swims – Lose Control

Benson Boone – Beautiful Things

Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy)

GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion – Wanna Be Tommy Richman – MILLION DOLLAR BABY

Luis R Conriquez, Netón Vega – Si No Quieres No

Xavi – La Diabla

Future, Metro Boomin, Kendrick Lamar – Like

That

That Post Malone – I Had Some Help (feat. Morgan

Wallen)

Top Songs on Shorts

Tommy Richman – MILLION DOLLAR BABY

Lay Bankz – Tell Ur Girlfriend

prodbycpkshawn – Pop like this Pt. 2 (Slowed)

Odetari – KEEP UP

Bobby Caldwell – What You Won’t Do for Love фрози, Joyful – Bounce (I Just Wanna Dance)

Eternxlkz – SLAY!

Megan Thee Stallion – Mamushi (feat. Yuki Chiba)

Surf Curse – Disco

Steve Lacy – Static

