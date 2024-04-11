YouTube is testing a new design that you'll probably hate instantly

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR YouTube is testing out a new UI design.

The new design moves the video title, description, and comments to the right side panel.

Video recommendations appear right below the video you’re watching.

It’s not uncommon for YouTube to occasionally tweak the look of its platform. Users will sometimes get an early look at potential design changes through tests that the company runs. The latest test introduces maybe the biggest change the UI has received in years and users are not a fan of it.

A selection of YouTube viewers have recently noticed there’s a little something different with the website. These users are reporting that the video title, video description, and comments have been moved to the right side panel. While video recommendations have been relocated to right under the video player.

Some X (formerly Twitter) and Threads users have shared screenshots of the new design. You can see a few examples below.

Normally, things like the title, description, and comments are located below the video player, while video recommendations appear on the right. It looks like YouTube decided to try reversing their positions.

From a functional basis, this new setup makes sense as a way to allow a user to view the comments without having to scroll away from the video. However, one could argue this new design appears very busy, distracting, and aesthetically unpleasing. It seems users aren’t exactly loving this new look either, with one user going as far to say “This is genuinely one of THE worst youtube UI updates I have witnessed.”

YouTube has responded to that user, confirming that the new UI is indeed just an experiment to “test new ways to improve features & experiences.” The company adds that it uses feedback to determine if, when, and how to release a feature and “if you have thoughts about the test feature, please send them here: https://goo.gle/3vQO0Kb.”

Judging by the seemingly overwhelmingly negative response, we don’t see YouTube moving forward with this design. But tell us what you think. Let us know in the comments below.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

Comments