YouTube tests hiding views and upload dates, leaves fans bemused

TL;DR YouTube is testing hiding views and upload dates on its homepage.

The proposed changes have drawn a largely negative initial reaction from fans.

The platform hasn’t revealed the reasons for the testing, but it could be to encourage engagement with a wider range of videos.

In recent years, both Instagram and Netflix have removed user metrics from content. There’s always a backlash at these things, but whether you agree with it or not, they’re usually done for the benefit of the platform overall. It appears that YouTube is considering following suit, with the ubiquitous streaming service conducting a test of hiding views and upload dates from its homepage.

An X post from @vidIQ yesterday showed a screenshot of the controversial test. In the image, the video titles and owners are the only bits of information displayed. The test is thought to be relatively narrow in scope, so most YouTube users won’t have noticed any change.

Reporting on the testing, Android Police pointed out it’s the latest in a line of changes aimed at refining YouTube’s interface. Recent tweaks include an updated mini-player, the repositioning of the Skip Ads button, and the rearrangement of the dislike and save buttons. Every instance drew some level of critiquing from subsections of the viewership.

The many disgruntled comments under the X post give a good sense of how fans feel about the latest test. While almost universally negative in sentiment, responses mainly focused on the removal of the upload dates, fearful that it would mean they would be pushed old content. As one user put it, “View counts, I kinda get, but dates? having a more recent video on a topic is really important a lot of the time.”

But YouTube will have anticipated this — fans always want more information rather than less. What we don’t yet know is the strategy behind the proposed changes. It could be as simple as streamlining the homepage interface. It could also be to stop content that hasn’t already gone viral getting buried by the positive reinforcement of users seeking out content that others have already engaged with. If nothing else, it certainly puts more emphasis on the title or topic of videos.

As far as we know, the view count and upload date will become visible once you click through to the video. Whatever YouTube’s motivations, we’re still all going to be dictated to the algorithm anyway. For now, it’s nothing more than an experiment, and there’s only so much wrath YouTube will want to draw from the fans if it wants to keep them using the site.

