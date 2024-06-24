YouTube's Stable Volume feature is rolling out to Android TV and Google TV

Damien Wilde / Android Authority

TL;DR YouTube’s Stable volume feature is rolling out to many Android TV and Google TV devices on the latest version of the YouTube app.

Stable volume provides a more consistent audio experience when viewing videos, as well as when switching from one to the next.

The feature is turned on by default, just like on mobile, though you can easily disable it.

We’ve all experienced videos where the volume levels aren’t particularly consistent. Maybe it’s too quiet during talking parts but ultra-loud during action scenes or music. YouTube’s answer to this problem is Stable Volume, a feature first introduced to mobile apps back in 2023. After a successful YouTube mobile rollout, the feature is now making its way to Android TV and Google TV devices as well.

First spotted by 9to5Google, various Android TV and Google TV devices running YouTube v4.40.303 have added a brand-new volume toggle under the gear icon. When tapping on the gear icon while the video is playing, the user should see a Stable volume option. Although Stable volume is turned on by default, you can easily disable it in the app settings if you don’t find it works to your liking.

Stable Volume works exactly like it does on mobile devices. Essentially, it continuously balances the volume range between quiet and loud parts of a YouTube video to provide a more consistent audio volume. In theory, that means you don’t need to reach for the remote to adjust for a loud action scene or someone talking extra quietly, as YouTube will adjust to ensure all audio plays at the desired volume level. It also means switching from one video to another will be a lot less jarring in terms of volume spikes.

