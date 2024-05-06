YouTube's AI-powered 'Jump Ahead' feature rolling out widely to Premium users

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR YouTube Premium members in the US can now try out the new “Jump Ahead” feature on the platform.

It uses AI to let you jump to parts of a video where most viewers typically skip ahead.

The feature only works on the YouTube Android app and is available only for select English-language videos.

YouTube is now rolling out its new AI-powered “Jump Ahead” feature more widely. The platform started testing the feature back in March, and it’s now available as a perk for YouTube Premium subscribers.

“Jump Ahead” lets you skip to the best parts of a video by combining user data and AI to predict what you’d like to watch. The feature was previously only available to select Premium users in the US, but all YouTube Premium members can now try it out through youtube.com/new. For now, the feature only works on the YouTube Android app in the US and is available only for English-language videos.

Since it’s an experimental feature, YouTube has stated that it’s only available to try out until June 1. Following the deadline, the platform may roll it out officially as part of its Premium subscription, or it could extend the experiment further.

How to use Jump Ahead on YouTube? After opting into the experiment, you will see a “Jump Ahead” button when you double-tap to skip forward on any eligible video. Clicking the button will take you to where most viewers typically skip ahead. YouTube notes that all videos won’t support the feature just yet.

