YouTube investigating why some Premium subscribers are getting ads

The whole point of subscribing to YouTube Premium is to improve the experience by removing ads from the equation. However, some Premium subscribers claim they’re still getting served ads, despite paying for the service.

In a Reddit post , a YouTube Premium user shared a screenshot of the mobile app serving an ad for Google Workspace, something that should not be happening. This isn’t the first time something like this has been reported . Meanwhile, a different user reports they were served ads for YouTube Playables.

“YouTube Premium subscribers should not be shown ads in their home feed and we’re looking into why this may have happened,” a Google spokesperson told Android Authority. “We’ve also let that user know they should contact support.”

According to the YouTube support page, the service is supposed to remove ads before and during videos. Premium users also should not be seeing third-party banner ads or search ads. On top of that, these benefits are said to extend across all platforms and devices. However, it warns that:

You may still see branding or promotions embedded in the content by the creator, as well as promotional links, shelves and features in and around the content that are added or enabled by the creator.

Based on the screenshots, it doesn’t appear that the ads these users are seeing fall in line within this exception.