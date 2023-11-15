An extremely pornographic ad is making the rounds on YouTube

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR A user on Reddit spotted (and recorded) a YouTube porn ad in their mobile feed.

The ad appears to be for a pet-focused social network but is overlayed with extremely NSFW content.

Interestingly, the pet-focused social network app appears to be a sham.

Ads on YouTube are a hot topic right now as Google continues to crack down on the use of ad-blockers on the platform. Today, some YouTube users wish they could have had an ad-blocker on to prevent themselves from seeing one advertisement in particular.

On Reddit, user u/vertuchi02 captured a video of the ad in question. We will give you a link to the video, but be warned: the content is incredibly NSFW and includes audio. If you are OK with that, you can see the video in this Reddit thread.

For those of you who didn’t click the link, I’ll do my best to describe it to you. The user is scrolling through their mobile YouTube feed. There’s a video of a game streamer first. When the user scrolls to the following video, they see an ad for a pet-centered social network called PetMeet. There’s a link to the app at the bottom of the screen, and the main imagery of the ad is a city skyline. However, overlayed over the entire clip is a pornographic video. The porn video’s opacity is quite high, so you might not even have noticed it if you just scrolled through. But once you spend more than a second looking at the ad, it’s unmistakable that there’s porn in it.

We wanted to reach out to the company who supposedly posted the ad — PetMeet — but we found that this is clearly a sham app. The company’s Terms of Service is basically a shell, and the contact email is “gxpfdzrui@hotmail.com.”

This means it is very possible this YouTube porn ad was created specifically to troll YouTube. Considering how much discussion is happening right now with ads on YouTube being out of control and Google trying to prevent the use of ad-blockers to stop it, this porn ad in question could be an attempt to troll Google.

We have reached out to Google for comment on this. We will update the article if and when we hear back. In the meantime, you might want to be careful as you scroll through YouTube today, especially if you leave your phone with young children.

