YouTube introduces new design to make watching on TV more engaging

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR YouTube is rolling out a new interface for its TV experience.

Users can now shrink the video to see information like the video description, comments, and products on the side of the screen.

This functionality will also come to YouTube TV, allowing users to see Views without disrupting the viewing experience.

When you watch YouTube on your TV, you’re probably less likely to do things like look at the comments. One of the reasons why may be the fact that pulling up the comments ends up blocking half of the video you’re watching. To fix that problem, YouTube is introducing a new design where interacting with videos won’t get in the way of your viewing experience.

In a blog post, YouTube announced that over the next few weeks, it will roll out a new interface for its TV app. That new interface will allow users to reduce the size of the video player, providing room on the side of the screen for information like the video description, comments, products, and more.

According to the company, the aim is to provide a “richer, distraction-free TV experience” that’s not quite as passive as it has been. With the new design, information can be up on the screen without it obscuring the content you’re watching.

YouTube

YouTube adds that it has also simplified interactions to accommodate the remote control.

In addition, it looks like YouTube TV will also be given this functionality. Subscribers will be able to shrink the video down to see Views (a filter that shows real-time team and player stats, key plays, and league scores) off to the side. YouTube TV is expected to get this functionality in the next few days.

