YouTube Music Premium early adopters will soon have to say goodbye to their discount (Update)

Update: November 8, 2024 (4:20 PM ET): A Google spokesperson has told Android Authority that several markets, not including the US, will see the price change after the three-month grace period:

We’re updating the price for YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium for new and current subscribers in Bulgaria, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Estonia, Spain, Finland, Greece, Guatemala, Honduras, Kuwait, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Latvia, Puerto Rico, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Uruguay, and Turkey. Members who signed up originally via Google Play Music and received early adopter pricing will get three additional months at their current price.

Original article: November 8, 2024 (3:27 PM ET): Were you one of the first people to jump on YouTube’s “Music Key” streaming subscription back in 2014? If you were, then you’ve probably been enjoying YouTube Music Premium at a discount. Unfortunately, that discount is about to come to an end in the next few months.